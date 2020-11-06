Central Pennsylvania native organizing free holiday photo sessions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central Pennsylvania native is giving back to the community by offering free holiday photo sessions for families.

Leah Stauffer held The Christmas Studio last year in Lynchburg, Virginia. Volunteer photographers were able to take photos of a lot of families who normally would not be able to afford to take them.

This year, Stauffer wanted to help families in her home state.

The Christmas Studio will be held at LCB Harrisburg Campus on 4150 Chambers Hill Road in Swatara Township on Saturday, November 7 from 2-7 p.m.

She will also hold another event in Lynchburg again.

The photos are free but familes must register for an appointment on The Christmas Studio website.