CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a network disruption occurred that was related to ransomware, students in Chambersburg are now being instructed to bring district-issued Chromebooks and iPads.

According to a post from the Chambersburg Area School District, beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 12 students are to bring the electronics with them to school.

The district states that devices should be fully charged.

The district has also said that teachers will help students log in with new district-issued passwords.

The district reopened on August 31 on a two-hour delay after computer issues forced the school to cancel several days of classes.