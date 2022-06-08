CHAMBERSBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police department has announced that they will be launching a new body-worn camera program for its officers.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

According to the Chambersburg Police Department, officers will use the body cameras during their shifts while on calls for service or officer-generated activities.

The department was able to buy the cameras from Watch Guard Motorola through a grant that was received, in collaboration with Franklin County Government, which was awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Chief of Police Ron Camacho is optimistic that the use of the body camera will further the department’s goal of transparency.

Chambersburg Police are the first agency in Franklin County to obtain and use the body cameras.

