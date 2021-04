CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are investigating reports of shots being fired at a playground on Second Street.

The shooting took place at around 3:05 p.m. on April 27 and no injuries were reported. Police are looking for two male suspects with one being a juvenile.

Anyone with any additional information on the incident or the suspects is urged to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or leave a tip on the department’s Crime Watch site.