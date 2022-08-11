CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police are warning residents of a Facebook post that has been circulating on the social media platform.

Photo provided by Chambersburg Police Department

According to officers, it was brought to the department’s attention on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a Facebook user has been posting that there is a serial killer or abductor that is in Chambersburg.

Police are saying that the post is not accurate for the Chambersburg area and there is no danger to the public.

The department is asking individuals to verify the truthfulness of the information, as sharing information such as this in nature can cause undue anxiety and panic in the community.

When in doubt, the department is asking residents to contact the police department directly at 717-264-4131 to verify any information that they see on social media.