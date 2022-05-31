CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg is the Midstate’s largest borough without a public transportation system – until now.

RabbitTransit and the borough of Chambersburg are working to launch an on-demand transit service that starts at only two dollars. It’s called “Stop Hopper.” Chambersburg is in the service area of RabitTransit, but does not have a regular transit service.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

“And so you open up an app and you’ll pin your origin, your destination, and the app will tell you the approximate time the vehicle will show up. It will operate 12 hours a day, Monday through Friday,” said RabbitTransit Executive Director Richard Farr.

The operating hours for the service are still being finalized, and “Stop Hopper” could launch as soon as July.