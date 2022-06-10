CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is currently looking for Kayla Marie Kelley and Joshua Colby Cline who are wanted for stealing approximately $1,500 worth of items from Target and Rural King in Chambersburg.

Kelley and Cline stole multiple items.

Anyone with information about Kelley or Cline’s location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department or leave a tip on Crime Watch, here.