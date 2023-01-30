GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks.

Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.

Over the past 60 years, the original Gettysburg Tour Center underwent many changes and various additions which expanded its overall square footage, but left a few things to be desired. According to Gettysburg Tours Inc., these expansions over the years did not address the lack of a foundation, and various other needs that are consistent with “modern buildings” – it was for these reasons that a decision was made to demolish the existing tour center building and create a new structure.

CGI rendering of new Gettysburg Tour Center

The new Gettysburg Tour Center is going to be located at the same place as the original, on 778 Baltimore Street, and will take up the same footprint as the previous center as well. According to Gettysburg Tours Inc., the new tour center is going to have multiple benefits which include:

More square footage

Greater use of space

Energy efficiency

Handicapped visitor accessibility

An upgrade to the old Gettysburg Tour Center was originally planned back in the early 2000’s, but due to the construction of the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum in 2008, the tour center project was temporarily put on hold.

“I feel the timing is right for reinvestment into the business and the town. The positive return of

visitation after our worst year ever in 2020 has given me confidence that Gettysburg will remain a popular destination for travelers well into the future,” Owner Max Felty said. “Plans for the Baltimore Street Revitalization Project have further inspired me to do my part to make sure that the first thing visitors see as they enter the borough of Gettysburg is a welcoming, attractive building situated to guide visitors to a world class experience when visiting Gettysburg, PA.”

According to Gettysburg Tours Inc., the new tour center was designed by a national architecture firm named Buchart Horn Architects. The construction of the new tour center will be spearheaded by Dillsburg-based general contractor eciConstruction – the project’s construction is expected to begin in Mid-February 2023.

During the construction of the new center, the Gettysburg Tour Center will be temporarily relocated right across the street at 777 Baltimore Street Suite 100 – next to GettysGear and Ghostly Images of Gettysburg. Battlefield Bus Tours will continue through 2023 and will be departing out of the temporary location.

For more information and for updates on the project you can visit Gettysburg Battlefield Bus Tours Facebook page.

The construction of the new Gettysburg Tour Center is expected to be completed by the start of the 2024 tourism season.

