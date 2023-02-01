LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months.

Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.

According to Wenger, the renovations to Carriage House Car Wash are going to begin in the middle of March 2023 and bring some exciting new changes to the property. Currently, the car wash has six self-service car washing ports and one automatic washing bay. Following the renovation, Carriage House Car Wash will be equipped with:

A new automatic, touchless washing bay

Nine new high-powered vacuums

Façade improvements

New lighting fixtures

New pay stations

A new custom app that will offer new monthly membership opportunities, discount codes, loyalty programs, gift cards, and more! This custom app will work with Carriage House Car Wash and 16th Street Car Wash & Storage



“I just wanted people to know that we are locally owned and operated,” Wenger said. “I just want to bring people a better car washing experience.”

The renovations, which are being done by Woodland Contractors, are expected to be completed by the end of May, early June 2023, according to Wenger.

To make room for the new automatic touchless car washing bay, one of the current six self-service car washing ports will be eliminated — five self-service car washing ports will remain.

Carriage House Car Wash is located at 123 Bowman St. in Lebanon and they are open 24/7, according to Wenger.