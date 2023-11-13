HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Tanger Outlets is currently undergoing major renovations; here is what you need to know!

According to a statement released by the Hershey Tanger Outlets, they are currently working on multiple renovations that are designed to “elevate and enhance the guest experience for shoppers.”

As part of these new renovations, the Hershey Tanger Outlets are getting a new exterior look throughout all of their storefronts. To check out these “fresh cosmetic updates” you can view the photos below:

In addition to the new look on the exterior of the storefronts, the Hershey Tanger Outlets is also incorporating a new community hub at the center of the Outlet’s parking lot. According to the Hershey Tanger Outlets statement, the new hub will include a new gathering space with seating areas and walkways.

Construction of the new renovations is expected to be completed by the spring of 2024.

Hershey Tanger Outlets full statement reads:

Renovation work is currently underway at Tanger Outlets Hershey to elevate and enhance the guest experience for shoppers. The project will modernize the center’s exterior with fresh cosmetic updates, while incorporating thoughtful amenities to create a thriving community hub, including a new gathering space, walkways, seating areas and more. Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2024. Hershey Tanger Outlets

In recent months, the Hershey Tanger Outlets unveiled multiple new stores, which include the new PUMA, Nike, Crocs, and Oakley. Furthermore, the Outlets also recently announced the upcoming opening of a new Hot Topic.

The Hershey Tanger Outlets are located at 46 Outlet Square, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10a.m. to 8p.m.

Sundays // 11a.m. to 7p.m.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.