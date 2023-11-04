(WHTM) — PPL Electric Utilities has announced that their electricity supply price will be lowered beginning on Dec. 1.

According to the company, this applies to customers who do not shop for electricity supply. The supply charge is included in the Price to Compare (PTC) and passed along to customers without markup.

As quoted in the release, the new Price to Compare will change on Dec. 1, 2023, to:

Residential customers: the new rate is 11.028¢/kWh , which means the monthly electric bill for an average residential customer will drop by about $11.00.

, which means the monthly electric bill for an average residential customer will drop by about Small business customers: the new rate is 11.386¢/kWh, which means the monthly electric bill for an average business customer will drop by about $3.00.

This change follows larger decreases that took effect on June 1.

“As we head into the winter heating season, we are pleased to pass along these savings to our customers who don’t shop for a supplier,” said Christine Martin, president of PPL Electric Utilities. “We are committed to procuring a reliable and stable energy supply for our customers. We will continue to take steps to improve operating efficiency and control costs on our end while delivering reliable service.”

PPL stated that the PTC is updated twice a year and is the price customers should use to compare offers from other energy suppliers.