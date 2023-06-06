LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster recently announced that they will be welcoming new stores to their lineup, along with relocating existing shops.

According to The Shops at Rockvale, the following new stores will soon be joining their lineup:

Pinspiration:

This new DIY crafts workshop will soon be unveiled in a 3,502 square foot space next to the Carter’s Store, Hatchet & Axe Co., and the Cracker Barrel. According to The Shops at Rockvale, the new store will offer scheduled projects, classes, and parties, in addition to featuring a Splatter Room.

The new Pinspiration will be opening in the early fall of 2023.

Oola Bowls:

A new Oola Bowls franchise location will soon be unveiled in a 624-square-foot space, which will feature a drive-thru lane. According to The Shops at Rockvale, this new Oola Bowls franchise is owned and operated by Randy Simmons and Keith Lehner.

“We’re really excited to be a part of the new growth at The Shops @ Rockvale. We can’t wait to be open and serve the surrounding community and new residences and stores of Rockvale,” Lehner said.

The new Oola Bowls will be located behind the Burger King right off of Willowdale Drive and it is expected to open mid-summer of 2023.

In addition to these new upcoming stores, multiple stores at The Shops at Rockvale have or will be relocating to new storefronts at the shopping center:

Orvis:

According to The Shops at Rockvale, this men’s & women’s sportswear and fly fishing retail store will soon be relocating from their storefront at suite 1100, to a new storefront at suite 902, next to Nissley Vineyards Wine Shop.

The relocation is expected to take place in the fall of 2023 – until, then Orvis will continue to operate out of its current space.

Pepperidge Farm Bakery Outlet:

This popular bakery that is known for its cookies, bread, rolls, soups, and more will soon relocate from its storefront in suite 121 to a 2,367 square foot space at suite 1718. The new suite is situated right next to the last remaining Disney Store in Pennsylvania.

According to The Shops at Rockvale, Pepperidge Farm Bakery Outlet is slated to relocate in the fall of 2023.

Maurices:

According to The Shops at Rockvale, this women’s retail clothing store recently relocated from suite 112, which is part of a building that is slated for demolition. Maurices is now located in an expansive 4,991 square foot space in suite 718, which is next to Rainbow Shops and Lane Bryant.