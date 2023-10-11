HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) announced changes made by the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to SNAP income and benefits limits.

“SNAP is the nation’s most important anti-hunger program that helps more than 1.9 million Pennsylvanians to afford food for themselves and their families, and these updates to SNAP benefits will help recipients expand their purchasing power and meet their nutrition needs,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “DHS will always help Pennsylvanians facing food insecurity keep food on their tables, and I strongly encourage anyone who may need food assistance to apply for SNAP.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Every year, the FNS evaluates SNAP’s income eligibility standards. The changes are to benefit all SNAP recipients. The Department says that benefit levels may increase as a result of the updates.

As quoted by DHS, the following are the SNAP income limits which began on Oct. 1 and will run through Sept. 30, 2024.

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,430 2 $3,288 3 $4,144 4 $5,000 5 $5,858 6 $6,714 7 $7,570 8 $8,428 9 $9,286 10 $10,144 Each additional member +$858

In addition, below are the changes to the Manium Food Thrifty Food Plan, as quoted in the release.

Household Size Maximum Thrifty Food Plan 1 $291 2 $535 3 $766 4 $973 5 $1,155 6 $1,386 7 $1,532 8 $1,751 9 $1,970 10 $2,189 Each Additional Member $219

DHS has said that there will be no change to the minimum benefit for 2023. The minimum benefit remains $23 through Sept. 30, 2024.

According to the Department, the best way to find out if your household will qualify for SNAP and the amount of your monthly benefit is to apply. Applications for public assistance programs can be submitted online by clicking here.