CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The plot of land that many thought would be occupied by a Chick-fil-A in Camp Hill will now be leased to a bank.

According to the Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate Agency Twitter page, the plot of land located at Chestnut Street and 32nd Street in Camp Hill will now be home to a Chase Bank.

The Camp Hill Borough Council denied the company’s land development application for the Chik-fil-A in December of 2019, following concerns voiced by residents in the area in 2018 and 2019. Residents were worried that the Chick-fil-A would cause too much traffic. County residents fought this plan for nearly two years. One resident was so outraged she said she’d move out of state if the Chick-fil-A was built.

The developer, Consolidated Properties, filed a land use appeal against the Borough of Camp Hill following its denial of the land development.

In April of 2021, the council voted unanimously to rezone the property. Now, over a year later, the property has been leased to Chase Bank. The lease has been confirmed on the Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate Agency Twitter page.

There will be Chick-fil-A restaurants making their appearance in Cumberland and Dauphin counties in the near future.

Currently, there isn’t any information available regarding when the Chase Bank will be built or when it is set to open.