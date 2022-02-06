Child killed in Dauphin County crash, driver charged with homicide & DUI

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A 12-year-old boy has died and a man has been charged with DUI after a one-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon in Swatara Township.

According to Swatara Township Police, officers were dispatched at 3:41 p.m. on Feb. 5 to the 700 block of Keckler Road for a vehicle in a ditch. Officers located a “serious accident scene” involving a single vehicle with multiple occupants.

The occupants were transported to a local hospital where the 12-year-old boy died from his injuries.

Police say 27-year-old Jordon Murlin was operating the vehicle and has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, DUI, 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed.

Murlin was arraigned at Dauphin County Night Court and was incarcerated in the Dauphin County Prison on $750,000 bail. According to court records Murlin remains in the county prison after he was unable to post bail.

The identity of the deceased and his relation to Murlin are not being released by police at this time.

This accident is being investigated by the Swatara Township Police Department and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team and remains an active investigation.

Witnesses to the accident or anyone who can provide any information are asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550, by email to Officer Ryder at bryder@swatarapolice.org or through CrimeWatch.