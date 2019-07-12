Child, pregnant mom found dead in car in Berks County amid flood

A Pennsylvania police chief says a pregnant woman and her 8-year-old son have been found dead in a car swept away by floodwaters.

Douglass Township Police Chief John Dzurek told news outlets the car was swept down the Manatawny Creek for about a half-mile on Thursday night, while the woman was on the phone with emergency officials. The call then dropped.

After searching for nearly five hours, emergency workers found the car in a tributary. The coroner’s office was called to the scene soon after.

Berks County saw several inches of rain on Thursday, causing creeks to flood and roadways to shut down for hours.

The identities of the woman and child have not been released.

Douglass Township is northwest of Philadelphia, around 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Reading.