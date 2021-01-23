Chill lingers this weekend with potential for wintry precip this upcoming week

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 22. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Calmer. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Hi 35.

MONDAY: Seasonably Cold, Increasing Clouds Through the Afternoon. Snow & Sleet Develops after 5 PM. Hi 36.

Today brought a lot more chill due to the wind and cold air moving into the Midstate. Highs today only hit the low 30s briefly. We stayed mainly in the 20s today, and it felt like the teens thanks to strong winds gusting as high as 40-50 mph. Conditions will be calmer tonight as temperatures drop to the 20s. Winds will be pesky through Sunday morning, but the winds will not be as gusty as they were for Saturday.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of an upcoming system that will bring a wintry mix by Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Models are starting to come into agreement with precipitation likely starting as snow after 5pm Monday before mixing with or changing over to sleet overnight from south to north. The strength and timing of the warm nose aloft is still in question which will ultimately determine when this transition happens for each town. A later transition into the night would mean several inches of snow while an earlier switch to sleet would cut into totals. Either way, slick travel is expected Monday night into early Tuesday morning before a transition to light rain or snow showers by Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb to 32 degrees. At this time we are calling for 2-4″ of total snow on average for the Midstate, see the map below:

After a dry day Wednesday, another storm could bring us some snow as we head into next Thursday. Overall, it will be much more seasonable this upcoming week with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso