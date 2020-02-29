Chill remains tonight, quick bounce-back in the forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Breezy. Lo 24. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 47.

MONDAY: Milder, Sunny and Calmer. Hi 57.

Snow showers did not have a large impact on the Midstate during our Saturday, but the winds sure did! Wind chills were easily 10 degrees below the air temperatures, marking for one of the chilliest days of our mild February. Lows drop to the lower 20s tonight and winds will slowly weaken.

Milder air will flood back into the region for the start of the work week, and even to end the weekend too. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 40s with plenty of sunshine for our Sunday. Then some places could hit 60° for Monday and Tuesday. Monday features more sunshine than Tuesday with chances for showers increasing late Monday into Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso