Chilly and breezy into Sunday

THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Temperatures Falling Into The Mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph Gusting to 25 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Low 32, Northwest winds 5-15mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy and colder. High 41, Northwest winds 5-15mph.

A nor’easter is delivering a northwest breeze locally that will continue overnight and into Sunday. Dry weather will prevail though it will be chilly with lows tonight near 30 and highs Sunday only reaching the low 40s. Chilly air will linger into the first half of next week as we remain under the influence of a northeast trough.

As we head toward mid-week, a pattern change will take shape as warmer air begins to advance northward. Temperatures should rebound close to 50° by Friday. The arrival of this additional warmth could also mean some showers by early next weekend, but with this changing pattern it is too hard to say that is a definite.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo