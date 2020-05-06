Chilly rain today, slight warm-up for Thursday

TODAY: Chilly Rain. Hi 48.

TONIGHT: Clouds & Drizzle. Lo 40.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Evening Showers. Hi 63. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Clouds increased yesterday as the region awaited the approach of another storm that will produce moisture for us today. A chilly rain will take hold across the region on this Wednesday as an area of low pressure slides by just south of the Commonwealth. Temperatures today will be around 20 degrees below normal for early May as easterly flow aides in creating a chill. Highs will be stuck in the upper 40s this afternoon. Much of the day ahead will be damp and cool with around a half-inch of rain expected. The rain will taper to drizzle tonight as temperatures stay chilly. Thursday will bring clearing skies and breezy conditions. Highs will return to the lower 60s. That’s still below average for early May, but better. A front will swing through tomorrow evening with a few more showers and another shot of colder air in time for the weekend.

Models have trended toward another round of chilly rain for Friday afternoon, but the bigger story will be the chilly air mass to follow for the weekend. After highs only in the low 50s Friday, temperatures by Saturday morning will drop into the low to mid-30s. As sharply colder air moves in aloft, this will generate snow showers and snow squalls for northern and western Pennsylvania, some of which could sneak their way into our area as well. At the moment, widespread frost/freeze concerns are not expected locally as winds will be elevated and temperatures look to stay just above freezing. Additional light rain/snow/graupel showers are possible through Saturday afternoon. Temperatures Saturday will only recover to about 50 degrees during the afternoon, and the winds will be gusty again!

By Sunday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid-30s, getting awfully close to the record low of 32 set back in the 1960s. We’ll have to watch for a potential freeze in some areas as our northwestern communities may fall to freezing or slightly below. The good news is Mother’s Day itself looks dry with sunshine and more tolerable temperatures by the afternoon.

Early next week will continue the theme of below normal temperatures, with 50s and more rain expected by Monday. It appears a pattern change will finally take place toward the middle of next week! Hang in there!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara