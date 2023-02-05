TODAY: Milder, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing Sprinkle Or Flurry Late. Lo 34. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Gradual Clearing, Breezy. Hi 46. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, Higher Gusts.

As quickly as that Arctic air blew in, it’s gone! Most of us are in the upper teens and 20s this morning but temperatures will soar into the 40s and near 50 this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies but a southerly wind won’t stop us from warming 20 degrees above yesterday. Clouds will linger into tonight with a quick shower possible as a front moves through, but nothing measurable is expected. We’ll be fighting clouds Monday but a push of drier air should clear us out during the afternoon. It will be breezy though with northwest winds gusting as high as 25 or 30 mph.

Highs will keep trending upward this week as we reach the mid-50s by Wednesday. The next best chance for rain will come Thursday as an area of low pressure rides through the Ohio Valley. One push of rain is expected during the morning with scattered showers for the afternoon. The low being west means we’ll be on the warmer side of the storm, with 60 degrees possible for some of our southern counties! Behind this system, we’ll cool down a bit for the start of next weekend. A weak coastal low could bring us some rain or snow showers Saturday, but it doesn’t look like anything significant at this time.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo