Chilly weekend, a few morning flurries today

TODAY: Breezy & Colder, Few AM Flurries. Hi 28. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing & Cold. Lo 15. Winds: Becoming Light.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, A Bit Milder. Hi 35. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

After an active end to the work week, this weekend brings the return to quiet weather in the Mid-state. A few flurries or snow showers will move through this morning on the leading edge of the colder air, but it won’t amount to anything more than a quick dusting. Highs today will only climb into the upper 20s, but with a persistent northwest breeze of 10-20 mph, it will be feeling more like the mid to upper teens all day.

High pressure builds tonight which means clearing skies and calming winds. This will result in a very cold start Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid teens for most places. We’ll enjoy a lot of sunshine though which will allow temperatures to climb into the low to mid 30s.

Next week shows mainly quiet and seasonable conditions. Daytime highs warm into the 40s with lows in the 20s. Dry weather looks to last most of the week with just a chance for snow showers next Friday morning.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo