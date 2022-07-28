CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chipotle is reopening its Chambersburg location with a new “Chipotlane,” the first in the area.

The location on the 900 block of Norland Ave. will reopen on July 29 and the first 50 people will receive Chipotle merchandise.

The new location features the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The location is hiring approximately 25 new employees and will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.