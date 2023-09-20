(WHTM) – A chocolate “explosion cake” sold at Walmarts nationwide is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

According to a letter on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s website, David’s Cookies says they are recalling 960 units of the “Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake.”

According to the company, the product was mislabeled as “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake,” leading to an undeclared nut allergen.

“Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” recalled by David’s Cookies. Courtesy US FDA

The cakes were sold in a 7 oz clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on top of the package.

David’s Cookies says Walmart has blocked any future shipments until the mislabeling is investigated further.

Representatives for David’s Cookies say the “Walmart distribution center distributing the mislabeled product has been identified and David’s Cookies and Walmart will continue to work to correct the situation and prevent further shipments to stores”

No illnesses have been reported due to the mislabeling.

Anyone who purchased the products can return them to Walmart for a full refund.