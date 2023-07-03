LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of people will be coming to Lancaster County later this year to do some walking for chocolate, all for a good cause.

People will travel from as far as California to Lititz to partake in the 22nd annual Lititz Chocolate Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Thousands of tickets went available for purchase on Saturday, July 1, and more than 500 tickets were sold within the very first day. They are being sold for $47.50 and can be bought online.

The region’s top chefs, bakers, chocolatiers, ice cream shops and candy makers will be at the walk and participants will be able to sample their chocolate goodies while raising money for charity.

The event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Lititz Area and millions of dollars have been raised for local children’s charities ever since the walk was started, including last year where more than $100,000 was donated.

More than 100 volunteers are needed for the event and organizers are still looking for more. The event needs people to help out with a morning shift from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or an afternoon shift from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. More information about volunteering can be found by calling the Kiwanis at (717)-560-2295.

For more information about this year’s chocolate walk can be found by visiting the event website.