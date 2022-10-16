HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday.

It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music.

“We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus they’re gonna find music, we have three great music vendors this year, we have one playing right now in the background. the other thing you’re gonna find is just a lot of stuff to be entertained,” said Michelle Emerick, event coordinator.

Emmerick said it was a family-friendly event. There were plenty of activities for kids including cornhole and ski-ball.