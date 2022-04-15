(WHTM) — Christians observed Good Friday on April 15.

St. Patrick Cathedral held its service during the afternoon. It’s to commemorate the day Jesus was crucified before he was resurrected.

“It’s a solemn remembrance easter is the most important not Christmas of Christian holidays because it celebrates Christ’s resurrection and his suffering for our sins and forgiveness,” Bob Deousa, who attended the service, said.

In Mechanicsburg, the faithful gathered for a prayer walk on the morning of Good Friday.

Members of churches of all denominations and sizes walked to parks, police, and fire stations. They prayed for peace and the well-being of their community.

“It’s very inspiring to encounter people and ask how can we pray for you. And they “ask what church are you from? And we say “we’re from all of the churches on Mechanicsburg,'” Pastor Karen Durbin of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Chruch said. “There are no rules on who’s who and who us it when we gather to pray together.

The Mechanicsburg prayer walk began four years ago. Good Friday is the only day of the year when there is no Catholic mass.