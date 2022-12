PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Crews tried to restore power yesterday, as they worked to repair damage that left thousands of people without power across the Midstate.

Lancaster County saw the majority outages yesterday, due to frigid temperatures and high winds.

At one point, over 3,000 people were in the dark. That number has significantly decreased.

According to a map provided by PPL, most of the outages were located near Harrisburg and restorations continued into the night on Saturday.