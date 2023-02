Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending December 2022.

The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 755 cities and towns in Pennsylvania.

Home values in the top city on the list grew by $85,640 over the last 12 months.

Metros with the most cities in the top 50

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: 32

#2. State College, PA: 5

#3. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA: 4

#4. East Stroudsburg, PA: 2

#4. Lancaster, PA: 2

#4. Reading, PA: 2

#7. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ: 1

#7. Lebanon, PA: 1

#7. Pittsburgh, PA: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

1 / 50

Stacker

#50. Toughkenamon

– Typical home value: $420,829

– 1-year price change: +$39,637 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,697 (+40.2%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

2 / 50

Stacker

#49. Perkasie

– Typical home value: $456,313

– 1-year price change: +$39,722 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$139,342 (+44.0%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

3 / 50

Stacker

#48. Ardmore

– Typical home value: $457,867

– 1-year price change: +$39,732 (+9.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$132,639 (+40.8%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

4 / 50

Stacker

#47. Lititz

– Typical home value: $389,966

– 1-year price change: +$39,883 (+11.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$143,479 (+58.2%)

– Metro area: Lancaster, PA

5 / 50

Stacker

#46. Hummelstown

– Typical home value: $343,941

– 1-year price change: +$40,421 (+13.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$110,803 (+47.5%)

– Metro area: Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

6 / 50

Stacker

#45. Jenkintown

– Typical home value: $476,725

– 1-year price change: +$40,439 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$158,967 (+50.0%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

7 / 50

Stacker

#44. Jim Thorpe

– Typical home value: $278,448

– 1-year price change: +$40,559 (+17.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$129,130 (+86.5%)

– Metro area: Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ

8 / 50

Stacker

#43. Alburtis

– Typical home value: $324,932

– 1-year price change: +$41,002 (+14.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$120,436 (+58.9%)

– Metro area: Reading, PA

9 / 50

Stacker

#42. Centre Hall

– Typical home value: $323,362

– 1-year price change: +$41,339 (+14.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$94,082 (+41.0%)

– Metro area: State College, PA

10 / 50

Stacker

#41. Mechanicsburg

– Typical home value: $353,104

– 1-year price change: +$41,696 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,176 (+47.8%)

– Metro area: Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

11 / 50

Stacker

#40. Pine Grove Mills

– Typical home value: $309,880

– 1-year price change: +$41,755 (+15.6%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: State College, PA

12 / 50

Stacker

#39. Boiling Springs

– Typical home value: $363,572

– 1-year price change: +$41,805 (+13.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,044 (+45.7%)

– Metro area: Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

13 / 50

Stacker

#38. Collegeville

– Typical home value: $500,052

– 1-year price change: +$42,042 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,478 (+43.5%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

14 / 50

Stacker

#37. Bernville

– Typical home value: $360,896

– 1-year price change: +$42,218 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$133,997 (+59.1%)

– Metro area: Reading, PA

15 / 50

Stacker

#36. Landisville

– Typical home value: $417,782

– 1-year price change: +$42,286 (+11.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,444 (+60.5%)

– Metro area: Lancaster, PA

16 / 50

Stacker

#35. Hershey

– Typical home value: $384,745

– 1-year price change: +$42,363 (+12.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$126,200 (+48.8%)

– Metro area: Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA

17 / 50

Stacker

#34. Coburn

– Typical home value: $244,319

– 1-year price change: +$42,535 (+21.1%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: State College, PA

18 / 50

Stacker

#33. Yardley

– Typical home value: $552,390

– 1-year price change: +$42,627 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$174,723 (+46.3%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

19 / 50

Stacker

#32. Paoli

– Typical home value: $547,632

– 1-year price change: +$42,661 (+8.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$148,029 (+37.0%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

20 / 50

Stacker

#31. Portersville

– Typical home value: $258,955

– 1-year price change: +$42,714 (+19.8%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Pittsburgh, PA

21 / 50

Stacker

#30. Ivyland

– Typical home value: $536,215

– 1-year price change: +$44,303 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$161,269 (+43.0%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

22 / 50

Stacker

#29. Downingtown

– Typical home value: $500,926

– 1-year price change: +$44,385 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$151,132 (+43.2%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

23 / 50

Stacker

#28. Blue Bell

– Typical home value: $581,784

– 1-year price change: +$44,510 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$170,295 (+41.4%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

24 / 50

Stacker

#27. Chesterbrook

– Typical home value: $459,898

– 1-year price change: +$44,574 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$132,712 (+40.6%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

25 / 50

Stacker

#26. Phoenixville

– Typical home value: $453,865

– 1-year price change: +$44,776 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$144,307 (+46.6%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

26 / 50

Stacker

#25. Ambler

– Typical home value: $584,078

– 1-year price change: +$44,947 (+8.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$184,637 (+46.2%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

27 / 50

Stacker

#24. Audubon

– Typical home value: $502,388

– 1-year price change: +$46,714 (+10.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$157,308 (+45.6%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

28 / 50

Stacker

#23. Richboro

– Typical home value: $615,661

– 1-year price change: +$46,876 (+8.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$185,265 (+43.0%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

29 / 50

Stacker

#22. Swarthmore

– Typical home value: $405,483

– 1-year price change: +$46,904 (+13.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$135,833 (+50.4%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

30 / 50

Stacker

#21. Pocono Lake

– Typical home value: $289,423

– 1-year price change: +$47,037 (+19.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$162,216 (+127.5%)

– Metro area: East Stroudsburg, PA

31 / 50

Stacker

#20. Media

– Typical home value: $547,039

– 1-year price change: +$49,239 (+9.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$173,485 (+46.4%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

32 / 50

Stacker

#19. Avondale

– Typical home value: $536,430

– 1-year price change: +$49,398 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$156,751 (+41.3%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

33 / 50

Stacker

#18. Glenmoore

– Typical home value: $589,470

– 1-year price change: +$50,030 (+9.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$179,311 (+43.7%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

34 / 50

Stacker

#17. Spring Mills

– Typical home value: $327,539

– 1-year price change: +$50,485 (+18.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$98,970 (+43.3%)

– Metro area: State College, PA

35 / 50

Stacker

#16. Bryn Athyn

– Typical home value: $576,158

– 1-year price change: +$50,892 (+9.7%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

36 / 50

Stacker

#15. Exton

– Typical home value: $538,418

– 1-year price change: +$52,075 (+10.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$154,769 (+40.3%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

37 / 50

Stacker

#14. Kennett Square

– Typical home value: $545,604

– 1-year price change: +$53,442 (+10.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$176,452 (+47.8%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

38 / 50

Stacker

#13. West Chester

– Typical home value: $567,635

– 1-year price change: +$54,144 (+10.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$160,815 (+39.5%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

39 / 50

Stacker

#12. Woodward

– Typical home value: $281,651

– 1-year price change: +$55,381 (+24.5%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: State College, PA

40 / 50

Stacker

#11. Narberth

– Typical home value: $738,890

– 1-year price change: +$59,285 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$209,772 (+39.6%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

41 / 50

Stacker

#10. New Hope

– Typical home value: $821,724

– 1-year price change: +$59,750 (+7.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$238,350 (+40.9%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

42 / 50

Stacker

#9. Mount Gretna

– Typical home value: $385,492

– 1-year price change: +$60,113 (+18.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$171,733 (+80.3%)

– Metro area: Lebanon, PA

43 / 50

Stacker

#8. Wynnewood

– Typical home value: $706,191

– 1-year price change: +$60,592 (+9.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$206,810 (+41.4%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

44 / 50

Stacker

#7. Pocono Pines

– Typical home value: $489,294

– 1-year price change: +$63,220 (+14.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$237,890 (+94.6%)

– Metro area: East Stroudsburg, PA

45 / 50

Stacker

#6. Glen Mills

– Typical home value: $639,723

– 1-year price change: +$63,901 (+11.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$192,350 (+43.0%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

46 / 50

Stacker

#5. Malvern

– Typical home value: $678,705

– 1-year price change: +$65,138 (+10.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$196,982 (+40.9%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

47 / 50

Stacker

#4. Garnet Valley

– Typical home value: $626,253

– 1-year price change: +$66,455 (+11.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,568 (+44.1%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

48 / 50

Stacker

#3. Chester Springs

– Typical home value: $674,102

– 1-year price change: +$70,083 (+11.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$195,034 (+40.7%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

49 / 50

Stacker

#2. Bryn Mawr

– Typical home value: $840,824

– 1-year price change: +$78,252 (+10.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$262,830 (+45.5%)

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

50 / 50

Stacker

#1. Cheyney

– Typical home value: $724,424

– 1-year price change: +$85,640 (+13.4%)

– 5-year price change: data not available

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD