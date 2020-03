HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A homeless shelter in Harrisburg is not accepting any new guests because of the coronavirus.

Leaders with the Bethesda Mission said they want to limit the spread of the virus.

The mission said it will still serve dinner every night at 4:30 p.m. but the meals will be handed outside.

Downtown Daily Bread, another non-profit that helps the homeless, is giving out rain ponchos, water, and socks but is not allowing people to use its showers and bathrooms.