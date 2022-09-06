HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After the laser light show that took place on Sunday, September 4 in Harrisburg at Riverfront Park, many residents and attendees have shared their disappointment regarding the show.

According to Matt Maisel, City of Harrisburg Communications Director, Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams and the City of Harrisburg is just as disappointed in the light show as residents and neighbors are.

Maisel stated that when they were awarded the contract to the Laser Light Company in August to perform the show, they were shown different videos that looked very promising. Videos showed a dazzling light display that was choreographed to music. “We were told it would light up the sky above the Susquehanna River,” stated Maisel.

However, due to a last minute decision made by the company, they decided to display the lasers at an angle that wasn’t promised to the City of Harrisburg. The lasers were then angled to go directly into the riverbank instead of the sky.

According to Maisel, two of the laser technicians who staffed the show even admitted to not feeling prepared by the company to perform that show that was promised.

“The City of Harrisburg is committed to providing lasting memories and fun activities for the entire family, and we are deeply upset this display of poor business by one of our vendors cast a shadow on what was truly a fantastic weekend,” stated Maisel.