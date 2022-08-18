YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Council voted on August 16 to adopt the changes made to the City of York’s Stormwater Ordinance. These changes make things such as washing your car in your driveway, illegal.

The changes were mandated from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The city was obligated to make the changes in order to remain in compliance with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The following ordinances were amended:

Title Four Article 935 – General Provisions (Bill 343)

Title Four Article 936 – Definitions (Bill #44)

Title Four Article 937 Stormwater Management Standards (Bill #45)

Title Four Article 938 – Stormwater Management (SWM) Site Plan Requirements (Bill #46)

Title Four Article 942 – Detection and Elimination of Illicit Discharges to the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) (Bill #47)

Title Four Article 943 – Enforcement and Penalties (Bill #48)

Washing your car parked on a city, alley, driveway, or in a garage without floor drains while utilizing soap or solvent is now illegal as of August 16, 2022. Soaps contain harsh chemicals that then enter the storm drains and then go into creeks and streams. To improve the water quality of these bodies of water, and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay, these changes were necessary.