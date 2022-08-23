YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York Bureau of Health, York/Adams Drug and Alcohol Commission, and York Opioid Collaborative have been working together to distribute Narcan on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Today, August 23, this Narcan distribution event took place at a new location, City Hall on 101 S. George Street. Individuals picked up Narcan and received a brief training on how to recognize and respond to overdose.

This event also helped to raise awareness for Recovery Month in September. Recovery Month works to promote and support the emergence of a strong and proud recovery community, the dedication of community members, and service providers across the nation who make recovery in all its forms possible, and new evidence-based recovery practices.

Recovery Month works to celebrate the gains made by those in addiction and mental health recovery.

You can click here to share your story and learn more about Recovery Month.