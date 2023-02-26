TODAY: Gradual Clearing, Mild & Breezy. Hi 55. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 28. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: PM Wintry Mix Develops. Hi 43. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

After a winter-like day yesterday, it’s back to early spring weather today! There are some stubborn clouds this morning to get through first, but a strengthening southwest breeze will chip away at those clouds with mostly sunny skies expected this afternoon. A weak front will roll through late in the day which will knock overnight temperatures down near 30.

The next area of low pressure moves in tomorrow, and we will be cold enough for a wintry mix during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures during the afternoon will initially climb to near 40, but as the precipitation gets going (after 2p), numbers will fall into the 30s. A mix of snow and sleet will be ongoing for much of the area, with mainly rain expected along and south of Route 30 tomorrow evening. While temperatures will only be marginally cold enough…slick spots are possible as precip. rates look steady. Areas north of Harrisburg may see snow showers linger into late Monday night but everything exits east prior to daybreak Tuesday.

Highs bounce back again toward mid-week with temperatures nearing 60 by Thursday! A front will bring a few showers followed by another storm for Friday. This one bears watching as there is potential for snow *if* the track stays far south enough. We will turn seasonably chilly for the start of next weekend with highs Saturday in the low 40s and lows in the 20s.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo