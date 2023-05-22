(WHTM) — The “Click it or Ticket’ campaign is back, so make sure you’re buckled up!

From now through June 4, police across the Midstate will be looking for anyone who isn’t wearing a seatbelt and giving out tickets.

Police and health officials say failing to wear a seatbelt jeopardizes your life and others around you too.

“We, the local municipal police officers along with our partners in the Pennsylvania State Police are asking everyone: please buckle up. Yes, it’s the law. More importantly, it’s your life,” said Sgt. Michael Bryant with the Northwest Regional Lancaster Regional Police Department.

“It takes two seconds to put your seatbelt on. Literally two seconds, and that is the difference between life and death for most of our injured patients,” said Amy Bollinger with Penn State Health.

Police in Lancaster and Dauphin Counties will be doing border-to-border enforcement during the campaign.