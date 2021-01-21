Clinton County woman charged with 9-year-old nephew’s death in court for preliminary hearing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A woman charged with the November death of her own 9-year-old nephew will face trial, a judge decided Thursday.

Jamie Lynne Jackson appeared at the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas for her full preliminary hearing regarding the alleged murder of 9-year-old Anson Stover. She is facing charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

On Thursday, a judge decided the commonwealth had enough evidence to move the case to trial.

Stover was Jackson’s biological nephew and was found dead in the bathtub of Jackson’s home on Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven on November 30.

Clinton County prosecutors allege that Stover suffered long-term abuse at the hands of Jackson that culminated in his death, as heard in court testimony from the lead investigator on the case, Lock Haven Detective Richard Simpson.

The court also heard from the first Lock Haven Police officers who arrived on the scene in November and discovered the body.

Meanwhile, a fraught and nervous looking Jackson stared aloofly, and often down at her lap during much of Thursday’s hearing.

Towards the end of the hearing, the defense council contended that the commonwealth had failed to prove Jackson’s involvement in Stover’s death, only that Stover had suffered some sort of abuse at some time.

Clinton County DA David Strause fired back saying, “it’s not that complicated. There’s no way someone could see what happened to Anson Stover and think he was okay.”

Upon hearing the testimony, the court ruled the commonwealth had sufficient evidence to proceed to trial.

A full arraignment is scheduled for February 22 at the Clinton County Courthouse. Jackson remains detained at the Clinton County Correctional Facility.