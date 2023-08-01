LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City will be closed Thursday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The closure is taking place to allow for paving between King Street and Vine Street. PennDOT says this work is necessary due to the narrowness of the street in this area.

Weather permitting, the work will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Lime Street will be closed from King Street to Vine Street during work hours.

A detour using local streets will be in place for motorists.

Courtesy PennDOT

Remaining work will be done afterwards through temporary lane restrictions and stoppages for up to 15 minutes for paving through intersections. This may lead to potential delays.