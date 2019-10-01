Clouds burn off and temperatures soar today & tomorrow

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Warm! Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

Easterly flow kept Central PA locked in with clouds for much of Monday and those clouds may be tough to break early today. By late morning and early afternoon, however, the sun should break through and the heat will return with a vengeance. Highs later today will be back in the 80s and the heat only intensifies into Wednesday as record-setting highs appear likely. Tomorrow’s record high is 87 degrees set back in 1927. We could very well challenge that near 100 year old record as temperatures approach 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sun and lots of humidity. There could be a pop-up t-storm Wednesday evening too.

Finally, a pattern change takes place toward the end of the week! A strong front will roll through Thursday and bring some much needed showers. Thanks to clouds, showers, and east flow again, Thursday now looks cooler with highs in the 60s. Aside from an early morning shower Friday, the weekend looks mainly dry but much cooler than our recent spell of weather! Highs will be in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Temperatures will moderate back to near (or slightly above) seasonal values early next week. Models indicate a surge of some tropical moisture by Sunday/Monday/Tuesday which could provide for some widespread beneficial rainfall! We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara