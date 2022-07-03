TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Less Humid. Hi 88. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Comfortable! Lo 61. Winds: Calm.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Dry. Hi 88. Winds: Calm.

Storms yesterday brought some damage and large hail reports to areas south of the turnpike, but that activity is now will southeast of our area. We’re still left with clouds this morning, but a push of drier air will clear skies out by late this morning and early afternoon. Dew points will continue to slide down throughout the 50s today, which means a much more comfortable day ahead despite highs still in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be comfortable with clear skies and calm winds allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and low 60s. A good opportunity to give those AC’s a break!

The holiday itself is looking spectacular with lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity. Get out and enjoy because humidity and storm chances return Tuesday ahead of the next cold front. Depending on if morning cloud cover and showers stabilize the atmosphere or not, there can be severe weather Tuesday afternoon but at this point, ingredients look to favor that most over western PA and the Ohio Valley. We’ll keep watching it.

We’ll see a brief push of drier air Wednesday and Thursday before another front brings us showers and storms by late Friday. The timing of the Friday front is still up in the air, but next weekend should trend drier with less humidity and seasonable high temperatures.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo