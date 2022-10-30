TODAY: Increasing PM Clouds. Hi 62. Winds: SE 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Not As Cold. Lo 45. Winds: Calm.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Few PM Showers. Hi 64. Winds: S 5 mph.

It’s cold this morning with most spots dipping into the upper 20s and low 30s…even colder than Saturday morning! Temperatures will still bounce back today with highs expected to reach the low 60s. Clouds will be on the increase though this afternoon so a cloudier end to the day expected but it will stay dry.

With plenty of clouds tonight and a weak southerly flow, it won’t be as cold with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Clouds will eventually lead to some occasional light showers for Halloween, mainly from mid-afternoon through the early evening hours. Only light rainfall amounts are expected, and most of the day will be dry…but the timing of showers will affect some trick-or-treaters. Have the rain gear handy just in case.

Any leftover showers should exit by Tuesday afternoon as a ridge of high pressure takes hold of the east coast this week. Expect plentiful sunshine for mid to late week with highs rebounding into the upper 60s. The warming trend is expected to continue into next weekend with highs by Saturday in the low 70s! Plenty of nice, mild afternoons ahead!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo