Clouds increase today, tropical moisture on the way tonight and Tuesday

TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Shower/T-Storm. Hi 88.

TONIGHT: Few Showers, A T-Storm, Muggy. Lo 70.

TUESDAY: Waves Of Rain, 2-4″. Hi 80.

July was the hottest month ever recorded for Harrisburg International Airport – that’s official now. It was also pretty dry. While some backyards got rain from the occasional thunderstorm last month, many places saw their lawns and plants wither with blazing sunshine and mainly dry days. Once the calendar flipped to August, though, Mother Nature seems to be providing exactly what the region needs. The weekend brought heavy rain with downpours and t-storms thanks to humid days. Several inches of rain were recorded in a few locations over the weekend and now tropical moisture is on the way. As usual though, although we need the rain locally, it may be too much for some spots to handle.

The track and forecast for Isaias have been consistent over the last several model runs. Some direct impacts from its rain will be felt locally late today into Tuesday. Showers and some t-storms will arrive in advance of the tropical system this afternoon and evening. Clouds will be increasing through today along with the humidity. The center of the storm looks to pass through the Chesapeake and ride up toward eastern PA/NJ by midday tomorrow. This would place the axis of heaviest rain along and east of I-83, where 2-4″ inches of rain may fall, most of it Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Further west toward the ridges and valleys, lighter amounts are expected, but a beneficial rain is still in the cards it seems. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Midstate except for Mifflin and Juniata Counties. The bottom line: eastern counties have the highest chance of seeing the highest rainfall amounts. Tropical moisture should exit late Tuesday evening and overnight with clearing skies and more comfortable temperatures heading into Wednesday.

Seasonably comfortable conditions will hold on through Thursday, and with a stalled front nearby, we may see additional chances for showers both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures this week will be more seasonable than recent times, with highs on average in the mid-80s instead of the 90s! Enjoy the rainfall – but if it does cause any problems on local waterways, we will be monitoring for you. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara