Clouds last through the weekend, scattered light showers tonight

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower. High 70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Light Showers Late. Low 62. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, AM Light Showers/Drizzle. High 70. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

East flow will continue to dominate our weather with plenty of clouds around again this weekend. Today should be mainly dry aside from a spotty shower or two. A better chance for showers will come late tonight as a disturbance swings through from south to north. Light showers or drizzle could linger into Sunday morning before we dry out for the rest of the day. Only glimpses of sun expected, though with highs around 70 today and tomorrow.

Monday will feature a mostly cloudy sky again but we should see slow clearing during the afternoon. This pattern finally breaks next week as our flow begins to turn more out of the south and west. This will drive temperatures up as well, with highs in the upper-70s by mid next week! By next Friday, highs are expected to reach 80, only a few ticks below the record high for the date (84, set back in 1897).

Aside from some light showers this weekend, most of the next 7 days will be dry.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo