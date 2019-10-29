Clouds roll in today, rain returns late Wednesday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 63.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 50.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Showers Late Evening. Hi 63.

After yesterday’s gorgeous weather, the clouds return today and hang around for much of the week. Despite the clouds, however, the dry and mild weather will continue. Highs will be knocked down a few degrees thanks to the persistent overcast skies. Expect highs in the 60s this afternoon. Tonight will feature more cloud cover with patchy fog. Lows will be around 50 degrees. Wednesday will feature a continuation of clouds and as some low-level moisture thickens up, a few showers may develop after dark. The daylight hours are expected to be dry tomorrow, however. Highs once again will be in the lower 60s.

For Halloween, we will be dodging showers for most of the day. It may not be raining all day, but damp conditions are likely all day long. It will continue to be mild. Trick-or-treat night may be in jeopardy with these off-and-on showers, and heavier rain becomes more likely by Thursday night into Friday. At this time, it looks wet and mild for Thursday evening trick-or-treating. Highs will be in the upper 60s and likely stay there for much of the evening and overnight as rain moves through. Expect heavy rain early Friday with windy conditions for much of the day. Temperatures will also be in free-fall mode and likely end up in the 30s/40s by Friday evening with blustery conditions. Trick-or-treating moved to Friday will have different obstacles with the cold and windy weather.

Behind Friday’s front, it turns breezy and much cooler for the weekend. Highs Saturday through Monday won’t get out of the low 50s and lows will be in the 30s, potentially upper 20s in some of the cooler valleys by early Monday. The good news? The weekend looks 100% dry with abundant sunshine each day.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara