Cloudy and cooler for much of this week

TODAY: Increasing Clouds Through the Day. Stray Showers, Especially After Sunset. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Light Showers. Lo 52.

MONDAY: Cloudy, Milder. Stray Showers. Hi 70.

Showers started our Saturday, but the clouds did clear as the day wrapped up. The clearer skies then overnight allowed temperatures to drop with a few valley locations even hitting the upper 30s! We are seeing a few peeks of sunshine to start today with clouds quickly rolling in from west to east. High temperatures will settle around 60° with the dampness in the air remaining a factor. Any stray showers underneath the clouds will be light, and a few rounds of these widely scattered showers are possible throughout the day.

This evening may feature a second round of light rain, which we will continue to monitor. In general clouds will be stubborn through tonight and tomorrow. The difference for our Monday will be the mild air streaming in from the south. Some light showers are again possible by Monday evening as an area of low pressure develops.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso