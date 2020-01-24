Cloudy and mild today, rain develops tonight, heavy rain Saturday morning

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Hi 46. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain Develops After Midnight. Lo 38. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: AM Heavy Rain, Windy. Hi 53. Winds: ENE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Today will continue to be overcast with mild temperatures as tomorrow’s storm continues its march toward Central PA. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-40s and most of today should be dry. There could be some stray showers this evening after sunset, however, most of the rain arrives after midnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s tonight, but will likely increase as rain floods in by early tomorrow.

A soaking rain is expected to arrive overnight and early Saturday morning. The rainfall will be heavy at times through early Saturday afternoon, with many locations picking up between 1-2″ of rain. The rain tapers off early Saturday afternoon with a drier and mild evening on tap. Highs tomorrow may sneak into the 50s with gusty winds throughout the day too.

Sunday and much of next week continue to look milder than average with fairly quiet conditions and no major winter storms on the horizon.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara