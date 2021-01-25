Cloudy and seasonable today, wintry mix tonight & early Tuesday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Hi 38.

TONIGHT: Snow Develops After 8pm, Sleet & Freezing Drizzle After Midnight. Lo 30.

TUESDAY: Sleet & Freezing Drizzle Early, Patchy AM Ice, PM Drizzle. Hi 35.

Today will be calm and quiet as we await the approach of a storm system from the Midwest that will deliver a minor shot of wintry weather to the region tonight. Expect lots of clouds today with seasonable high temperatures, in the upper 30s. Precipitation will hold off until well after dark. Tonight is when the fun begins, so to speak.

The trends and headlines for this storm have been for a weaker, more strung out precipitation shield with slightly warmer air at the surface. This means a big snow-maker is not expected, and with temperatures struggling to drop below freezing this evening, it may take until late Monday night and early Tuesday morning for impacts to take place, and by then it would likely be from sleet or freezing drizzle. Light snow should develop tonight after 8pm from SW to NE across the viewing area. There could be a burst of snow during the first half of the overnight leaving behind a coating – 2″ for the region. It won’t be much. The transition to sleet and freezing drizzle will occur from south to north overnight and could lead to patchy ice occurring through Tuesday morning. Patchy sleet and freezing drizzle will linger through lunchtime tomorrow and travel could be tricky with some slick spots expected. The bottom line: there isn’t much moisture with this system. However, the timing could make for an impactful storm given the likelihood of freezing drizzle during tomorrow morning’s commute.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect tomorrow along with travel conditions:

Wednesday looks dry and cloudy as another storm scoots by to our south for Thursday. The sun should return later Thursday as winds pick up behind the southern stream storm. It will also get a bit colder for Friday and Saturday. Another wintry mix event could occur by next Sunday/Monday. We’ll watch the trends and keep you updated. Use caution with tomorrow’s event and of course, keep checking back!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara