TODAY: Increasing Clouds, Stray Showers East. Hi 65. Winds: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light.

It’s another chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s…coldest west of Route 15 where skies stayed clear longest. Clouds are moving into our eastern counties and will continue to fill in toward the west through the morning. Expect a cloudy afternoon as a weak coastal disturbance moves north, and there can still be a few light showers that develop mainly east of Harrisburg. With the clouds, highs today will be a tad lower than Saturday, with mid-60s expected in most areas.

A few additional showers could develop later tonight but again, mainly east toward Lebanon/Lancaster. By Monday morning, any rain will exit but clouds could be stubborn for a bit. Still, highs should rebound into the low 70s as warmer air advances from the west.

Stubborn clouds are expected Tuesday as a light southeast flow continues. That will be followed up with a cold front Wednesday. It’s not a very strong front but it could bring a few light showers during the day. Cooler air gradually filters in for the end of the week with highs back into the mid-60s by Friday. Overnight lows will be noticeably higher this week with low to mid 50s expected most nights…a break from the very chilly nights!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo