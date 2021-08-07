Cloudy to kick off the weekend, but staying mainly dry

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 88. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A Few Showers, Mainly SE Of Harrisburg, Warm. Lo 70. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Hazy Sun, Hot, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Clouds will dominate the day as a disturbance approaches out of the south. At the same time, a weak cold front will pass through the Great Lakes, keeping us in between weather systems today. This means dry air near the surface should hold with storms possible north and rain possible mainly south of our area today. Nevertheless, a spotty shower or two can still develop today with a few showers southeast of Harrisburg tonight, but the vast majority of the day will be dry. Clouds should keep highs down just shy of 90 degrees.

Sunday will start off cloudy but we should trend toward more sunshine by noon. High pressure will again keep most of the area dry, but a weak wind shift along the Allegheny mountains could result in a few pop-up afternoon storm over our far western areas mainly along the ridges of Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, and Franklin counties.

The worst of the heat and humidity arrives next week as a ridge of high pressure builds along the east coast. We’ll soar into the mid-90s by Tuesday and stay there for several days next week. The increase in humidity will make it feel closer to triple digits at times, so plan accordingly if you have any plans outside. With plentiful moisture around and several weak disturbances swinging through the Ohio Valley, storm chances will begin to increase by Wednesday. Scattered daytime storms are expected through at least Friday as a front slowly approaches the region, although even on days when it does rain, far more dry hours are expected.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo