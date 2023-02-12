TODAY: Cloudy, Light PM Showers South. Hi 45. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening Showers South Of Harrisburg. Lo 32. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

The clouds are back this morning as we watch an area of low pressure approach from the south. High pressure to the north will lead to a sharp cut-off of the rain over our area…with most showers today being south of Harrisburg. In fact, areas along and points south of Route 30 will stand the best chance to pick up measurable rainfall (up to a quarter or a third of an inch). Most of the shower activity will take place late in the afternoon through the evening. For Harrisburg and points northwest, not much if any rain will fall as temperatures are held in the mid 40s this afternoon.

Any leftover moisture will get shoved east after midnight with clearing skies by Monday morning. Monday and Tuesday will be quite pleasant with abundant sunshine and highs in the 50s…only the start of another warm up to come.

Warmer air will surge north Wednesday with highs expected to reach the mid-60s! A warm front will cross Thursday, bringing our best chance for rain this week. One round of showers is expected Thursday afternoon with a band of showers expected Friday morning as the cold front slices through. Friday’s high will likely be reached early in the day before temperatures tumble during the afternoon and evening. Highs next Saturday will be back near seasonal averages but even that cool down won’t last with warm air expected to return again the following week!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo