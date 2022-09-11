TODAY: AM Rain, PM Few Showers. Hi 72. Winds: Light.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, A Few Showers. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: PM Showers/Storms…Mainly After 3p. Hi 80. Winds: Light.

Some steady rain moved in overnight, especially for Harrisburg and points south and east. Our western counties didn’t see much, but Harrisburg International did rack up over a half inch. Additional waves of rain will cross through late morning before scattering out this afternoon. Most of the afternoon and evening will be dry with only a few additional showers possible, but cloudy skies today will prevent temperatures from climbing above the low 70s in most spots.

A few additional light showers are possible tonight and Monday morning, but a much better chance for showers and storms will return Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the region. Widespread severe weather is not expected…but heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with the main time-frame of concern being 3-7p. Between today’s rain and tomorrow’s storms…a lot of us are likely to rack up close to if not over an inch of rain. Showers will exit Monday night with most clouds vacating the area by late Tuesday morning. Much drier air then moves in Tuesday afternoon!

High pressure out of Canada takes over the region for the middle and end of the week. That means a pleasant stretch of weather with plentiful sunshine, seasonably mild afternoons and comfortably cool nights. Highs will average around 80 with overnight lows dipping into the 50s by late-week. It looks like the nice weather will last through at least the first half of next weekend…plenty of time to make outdoor plans!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo